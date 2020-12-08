1934-2020 • Island City
Elvin Arthur Williams, 86, of Island City, died Dec. 6 at Grande Ronde Hospital. No service is planned at this time.
Elvin was born April 2, 1934, in La Grande, to Claud Sr. and Viva (Higgins) Williams. He resided in La Grande and Hermiston and in Colorado, Germany, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Iowa and Montana. He served in the U.S. Army, including time in Okinawa, Japan. He was married to Phyllis Marie Young until her passing in August 2020.
Elvin was employed with the U.S. government as an ammunition specialist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, falconry and racing pigeons. He was a member of the Good Sams Club and the Masons.
Surviving relatives include his children and their spouses, Elvin Jr. and Lynn Williams of Spring, Texas, Cathy and Neal Dietz of Sunrise, Florida, and David Williams of La Grande; brother, Tim Williams of Basin, Montana; brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Theresa Williams of Sand Point, Idaho; sister, Tammy Williams Bartos and husband, Bruce, of Granberry, Texas; 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis; parents, Claud and Viva; and grandson, Cody Williams.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
