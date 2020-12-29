1928-2020 • Union
Emmagean M. Peterson, 92, of Union, died Dec. 19. There will not be a graveside service, per Emmagean’s request. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date when all her family and friends can come together.
Emmagean was born June 12, 1928, in Wallowa, to William and Lillian (Berry) McCrae. She was the youngest of eight children. Emmagean lived in Wallowa until she was 10 years old, when her family moved to Union. She then resided in Union the rest of her life.
Emmagean married Marion “Pete” Peterson on July 27, 1946. They had two children, Barbara and Jay, whom she loved deeply. She was a devoted wife and mother all of her life.
Emmagean loved to garden, bake, can, sew and tend to her flowers. She considered her family to be her greatest achievement. Her titles in life included Ma, Mom, Grandma Emmagean, Great-Grandma, Sis, Auntie and friend. Her door was always open and a welcoming smile and hug always followed your entrance. You may enter as a stranger but would always leave feeling like part of the family.
A Bible verse that describes Emmagean’s personality perfectly is 1Corinthians 16:14: “Let all that you do be done in love.”
Surviving relatives include her daughter and son-in-law, Dan and Barbara Ceniga of Pendleton; brother and sister-in-law, Glenn and Wilma McCrae of Union; daughter-in-law, Julie Peterson of Union; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; many nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces; and several great-great-nephews and great-great-nieces.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion “Pete” Peterson; son, Jay Peterson; parents, William and Lillian McCrae; six of her siblings; and a few nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the Ronald McDonald House, Attn: Donations, 2620 N. Commercial Ave., Portland 97227.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
