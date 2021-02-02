1978-2021 • Formerly of La Grande
Enoch Elijah Evans, 42, formerly of La Grande, died Jan. 7 in Milwaukie. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Enoch was born March 3, 1978, in La Grande, to Warren Evans and April VanTassell. He was raised in La Grande and graduated La Grande High School as one of the valedictorians for the class of 1997. He went on to graduate from Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, and become a senior database developer.
Enoch loved living in Portland where he explored the food trucks, learned to sail with the Willamette Sailing Club and attended Imago Dei Church. Favorite activities included hiking, archery hunting, board games and reading. A highlight of his life was living in Tanzania while in the Peace Corps. Upon returning home he kept up his Swahili at a local university in hopes of going back to Tanzania one day.
Enoch was gentle, brilliant, funny, beautifully quirky, and endlessly tender-hearted.
Surviving relatives include his parents, Warren Evans and April VanTassell; stepdad, Jay VanTassell; sisters, Tabitha Saletri and Melody Evans; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.