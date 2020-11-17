1922-2020 • Cove
Erma Loree, 98, of Cove, died Nov. 14 at a care facility in Baker City. A graveside service will be held Nov. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Cove Cemetery. Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidance. The service will be livestreamed for those who cannot attend (go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Videos” button near the bottom of the home page just before 2 p.m.)
Erma was born April 2, 1922, in Ashton, Idaho, to Alma John and Minnie (Larson) Cunningham. She was married to Merton W. Loree.
Erma was employed as a cook at a guest ranch. She enjoyed sewing and was a member of the Eastern Star and Nile clubs.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Charles E. and Joyce Loree, Sharon K. and Dick James, and John M. and Debra Loree; eight grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Merton, and parents, Alma John and Minnie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland 97239-3095.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
