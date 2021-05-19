1929-2021 • Union
Ermal M. Goucher, 91, of Union, died May 15, 2021, in La Grande. A memorial service will be held June 6 at 11 a.m. at Loveland Funeral Chapel, La Grande, immediately followed by a celebration of life gathering at Island City City Hall. A graveside service begins at noon June 8 at the Clarkston Cemetery in Clarkston, Washington.
Ermal was born Dec. 5, 1929, in Lapwai, Idaho, to Mead and Nellie Maynard. She married James “Jim” R. Goucher on Sept. 25, 1946, in Clarkston, Washington.
Ermal worked as a cake decorator in Walla Walla, Washington. She enjoyed taking care of her husband and family and going hunting and fishing. She loved flowers and watching the hummingbirds and enjoyed crocheting and making homemade Christmas decorations.
Ermal loved cooking for her family and always made sure food was ready whether you were hungry or not. Her grandchildren absolutely loved her extra gooey popcorn balls. Her family is grateful to Mike Colkitt and the Union Market who in turn made sure she had everything she needed.
Surviving relatives include her daughter, Deanna; son and daughter-in-law, Doug and Pam; five grandchildren; and numerous grea-t and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mead and Nellie; husband of 66 years; son, James Jr. “Jimmy” in 1965; brother John; and sister, Mary Lou.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
