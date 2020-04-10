Summerville • 1937-2020
Esther LaVonne Hurst, 82, of Summerville, died April 7. Private interment will take place at the Summerville Cemetery.
Esther was born June 4, 1937, in Bakersfield, California, to Clarence and Norma (Sommerfield) Birks. She lived in Bakersfield, where she attended high school. Esther met her future husband, Carrel Hurst, on a blind date while he was stationed at Fort Irwin.
Esther and Carrel were married Nov. 10, 1955. They moved to Bonners Ferry, Idaho, where they had three of their five children: Sherry, Curtis and Gene. They moved back to California and made their home in Morgan Hill, where they had two more children: Greg and Lanna. In 1971 Esther and Carrel moved to Elgin, and in 1981 they settled in Summerville.
Esther spent her working years as a CNA in both Gilroy, California, and at Grande Ronde Hospital. She was a very loving and caring nurse. Her compassion for others was a reflection of her love for Christ.
Esther enjoyed working on family genealogy, knitting baby blankets for her grandchildren and cooking for her family. Animals had a special place in her heart and she always had room for any that needed a home.
Esther was a strong, independent woman with quick wit and a “spicy” attitude, but she loved her husband and family. She would take charge and have fun doing it.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 65 years, Carrel; sons and daughters-in-law, Curtis and Lillie Hurst of Summerville, Gene and Kathleen Hurst of Eagle, Idaho, and Greg and Shuree Hurst of Pullman, Washington; daughter and son-in-law, Lanna and Andy Dollar of Kennewick, Washington; sister, Ruth Young of Bakersfield, California; 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherry Moosman; parents, Clarence and Norma Birks; and siblings, Walter, Florence, Dorthy, Lillian, Russel, Betty and Emil.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
