1940-2021
La Grande
Ettore “Eddie” Cascio, 80, of La Grande, died June 17 at a medical center in Boise following complications of a previous automobile accident. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral & Cremation Center, La Grande.
Also known as Edward LoCascio, Eddie was born Dec. 2, 1940, in Lucca Sicula, Sicily, Italy, but his birth was recorded on Dec. 4, 1940. Eddie came to the United States with his mother, Paola (Riggio) Cascio, when he was 13 years old. His father, Giuseppe Cascio, and two siblings joined them in Brooklyn, New York, a short time later.
Eddie received his primary education in the Public School (PS) 192 and later moved with his family to Las Vegas then to California. In 1983 he moved to La Grande, where he bought the Cock N Bull Restaurant, to which he added the name Villa Roma. On April 30, 1985, he married Colleen Dunne in Reno, Nevada.
Eddied attended a truck driving school and drove for Bowman and Waldrop and then opened the Palermo restaurants, in Island City and briefly in La Grande. He owned and operated his own painting and maintenance business for many years. Most recently he worked driving for Legacy Ford and Chrysler dealerships, delivering and retrieving vehicles to and from other dealers or customers. His auto detailing shop, Quality Auto Detailing, continues to operate.
Eddie was an active Jehovah’s Witness and loved to talk about the Bible, Jehovah God and the peace it gave him. He loved working, especially restaurant service. He enjoyed people, having coffee each morning at McDonald’s and telling stories.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Colleen Dunne Cascio of La Grande; brother, Claudio Cascio of California; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister.
