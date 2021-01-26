1950-2021 • La Grande
Evan Duane Schwebke 71, died Jan. 22 at his home in La Grande. A graveside service will be held Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery, La Grande Attendees must wear a mask and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
Evan was born Jan. 10, 1950, in La Grande, to Duane and Theone (Berry) Schwebke. He graduated from La Grande High School in 1968 and attended what is now Eastern Oregon University and Blue Mountain Community College. Evan served in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged.
Evan worked for Pepsi and in 1976 began his career with CP National and then OTEC, retiring in 2012. He enjoyed many activities including hunting, fishing, camping and driving his team of horses.
Evan was a member of the Union/Wallowa chapter of the Oregon Hunters Association and a member of the American Legion Post #43, La Grande. He was also a past member of the Eagles. Evan was a volunteer with the La Grande Swim Club, serving as president and meet director for many years.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 50 years, Cathy; son and daughter-in-law, Myles and Lisa of Baker City; and daughter, Angela of Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oregon Hunters Association, 67494 Market Lane, Cove 97824, American Legion Post #43, 301 Fir St., La Grande 97850, or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
