1934-2021 • Formerly of La Grande
Evan L. Larsen, 86, formerly of La Grande, died Feb. 12 at his home in King City. Due to COVID-19, only a family service will be held. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery in La Grande. Arrangements are by Threadgill’s Memorial Services, Beaverton.
Evan was born March 10, 1934, in Centerfield, Utah, to Glen J. and Roberta (Fjeldsted) Larsen. He was the third of five children. The family lived in Ely, Nevada, then La Grande. He graduated from La Grande High School in 1952.
Evan married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Brown, on Aug. 15, 1952. They are the parents of four daughters.
In 1965, Evan and Virginia moved their family to Pendleton. Evan and his brother Darvell went into business, owning Penland Brothers Moving Company, later renaming it to Larsen Transfer Company. Evan also owned and operated the Pendleton Bowling Lanes from 1975 to 1985.
Evan was an avid Trail Blazer fan. He loved to bowl and golf. He played a lot of basketball and softball in his youth and was invited to play on a semi-pro basketball team.
Evan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his life. After retiring, he and Virginia moved to Portland where they served as service missionaries at Deseret Industries and then in the Portland LDS Temple.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Virginia Larsen of King City; daughters and sons-in-law, Debra and Darwin Rasmussen of Tualatin, Christine Baxter-Wood and Duane Wood of Pendleton, Carol and Tom Preston of Pendleton, and Teri and Jim Dunlop of Aloha; 21 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; aunts, Bea Fjeldsted, Veon Fjeldsted and Carolyn Harris; sisters-in-law, Peggy Taylor, Dawn Larsen and Marie Larsen Baker; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Glen and Roberta Larsen; siblings and their spouses, Dale Larsen, Darvell and Maxine Larsen, Roger Larsen, and Sharon and Ralph Nelson; and son-in-law, Duane Baxter; granddaughter, Lori Baxter, and nephew, Derek Nelson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.