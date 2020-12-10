1926-2020 • Union
Fern Homan, 94, of Union, died Dec. 6 at her home in Union. She requested cremation, and a private family memorial service to be held at a later date.
Fern was born Oct. 17, 1926, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Archie and Augusta (Massengale) Searles. She was raised and educated in La Grande and Baker City.
At her dad’s berry farm, Fern met and married John “Jack” Hunter Jr. They had five children, then divorced after 15 years. Fern then met and married Richard Homan. They had two children and were married 24 years.
Fern worked in her dad’s restaurants as a teenager. When she married Jack, they started the Gypo Logging Company and had a contract with Union Pacific Railroad making car stakes for flatbed cars. After Jack was injured, they acquired a contract with the Forest Service gathering pine cones for tree seeds.
Throughout her life Fern found enjoyment in camping, fishing, boating, traveling and spending time with family. She had an amazing talent for drawing and writing poetry, and she won many local contests with her photography.
Fern was not afraid to tackle home remodel projects. Her family never knew what was going to be different when they came home at the end of the day. Every year she entered her children in the Fourth of July parade. She would spend days decorating the float and always won.
There was not much Fern could not do if she set her mind to it. But her true passion was her family and raising seven kids. She had a mischievous little grin just before she was about to do or say something she knew she shouldn’t.
Surviving relatives include her children and their spouses, Larry “Buck” and Mary Hunter of Kuna, Idaho, Linda Weldon of Arlington, Washington, Allan “Buster” and Mary Hunter of La Grande, John and Janice Hunter of Union, and Julie Homan and husband, Rick, of Baker City; sister, Darlene Martin of Port Orchard, Washington; sister in-law, Vernitta Searles of Pendleton; daughter in-law, Sheral Morrison; 16 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Homan; ex-husband, John “Jack” Hunter Jr.; one brother and four sisters; three brothers-in-law; children, Jim Hunter and Karen Homan; son in-law, Steve Weldon; and great-granddaughter, Samantha Weldon.
