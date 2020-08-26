1932-2020 • Imbler
Florence Irene Howell, 87, of Imbler, died Aug. 23 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A service will be held at a future date.
Florence was born Dec. 10, 1932, in Boise, Idaho, to Stephen and Blanche (Johnson) Carn. She always spoke fondly of her early years growing up in Camp 58 at Starkey, and she cherished the friends she made while living there. Florence graduated from La Grande High School in 1951. She married William “Bill” Howell on March 5, 1955.
Florence was a very devoted farmer’s wife, mother, volunteer and grandmother. She loved to grow flowers, work in her garden, can fruit and vegetables and be involved with most anything outdoors. She enjoyed any sport involving the Imbler Panthers.
Florence was involved in many local organizations, including Cattlewomen, Eastern Star, PEO, Union County Fair Board and Grande Ronde Hospital Board. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 65 years, Bill; children and their spouses, Curt and Annette Howell of La Grande, Kristy and Vin Searles of Salem, Ann and Mike Spring of Dayton, Washington, and Mark and Tina Howell of Imbler; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Blanche; sister, Leona Brodhead; and infant sister, Nellie Carn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Imbler Education Foundation, P.O. Box 95, Imbler 97841, or the Imbler Rural Fire Department, P.O. Box 269, Imbler 97841.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
