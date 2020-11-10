1919-2020 • Formerly of La Grande
Forrest Edmund Masters, 100, formerly of La Grande, died Nov. 2 of natural causes while residing in Beaverton. A private family service will be held at a future date in Corvallis.
Forrest was born Dec. 7, 1919, in Polk, Nebraska, to Floyd and Mabel Masters. He was a graduate of Corvallis High School and attended what is now Oregon State University prior to enlisting in the U.S. Navy in 1941 to attend flight school. Forrest married Alice E. Hughes in 1943.
In the military, Forrest was a recipient of the Air Medal from his service in World War II as a Helldiver pilot with the Air Group 18 called the “Sunday Punchers.” He flew 21 missions in the Pacific Region. More than once he mentioned to his sons, “If you want to experience fear, try a night landing on an aircraft carrier in a rolling sea.” His ship, the Intrepid, now serves as a museum in New York City.
Shortly after the war, Forrest moved to the Grand Ronde Valley where he and Alice raised four sons. During this time, he was active in the First Presbyterian Church and the Republican Party. At one point, he ran for Union County sheriff and he sat on the La Grande School Board. For employment, he farmed and then owned and operated Grande Ronde Cold Storage. This was followed by years as service manager and sales representative with M. J. Goss Motor Company. He completed his career holding several positions within the Union County Court system.
To be near family Forrest and Alice in 1996 moved to King City, where he continued to play golf and enjoyed bridge. For many years, he was a member of Kiwanis and was recognized for his extensive service with the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and Meals on Wheels.
Surviving relatives include his sons, Lowell of Las Vegas, Nevada, Larry of Meridian, Idaho, and Lynn of Portland; and daughters-in-law, Irene, Susan, Millissa and Sheila.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice; son, Stephen; and siblings, Benny, Billie, Doris, Lowell and Margie.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Meals on Wheels in your community.
