Frances “LaDon” Evers, 92, of La Grande, died Oct. 15, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A celebration of her life will be held Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at the La Grande American Legion Hall. Casual dress is preferred by the family.
Known as LaDon, she was born Oct. 11, 1929, in La Crescenta, California, to Don Lewin and Gertrude (Richardson) Lewin. She resided in La Crescenta and Yucca Valley, California, and in Union and La Grande. She married William “Bill” Royal in 1952. After Bill passed away in 1980, she married Jack Evers in 1982.
LaDon was a homemaker. She also worked as a pie lady at Grande Ronde Hospital and was a manager at Angel View Thrift Store from 1978-1980. She enjoyed yard sales, decorating, trips to the woods, picnics, gardening and flowers. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Becky Royal and Jerry Boyd of La Grande; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and five nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Royal; second husband, Jack Evers; son, Mark Royal; and parents, Don and Gertrude Lewin.
