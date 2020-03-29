La Grande • 1946-2020
Frank Edwin “Ed” Thrasher, 74, died Feb. 15 at his home in La Grande. As he requested, there will not be a formal memorial service.
Known as Ed, he was born April 26, 1946, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, to Frank Esmond and Clara Marie (Huffman) Thrasher. He married Olivia DeAnne “Dea” Cook on Aug. 17, 1968. The couple moved to La Grande in 1973, where they raised their sons and shared many happy years.
Ed will be remembered for his strong work ethic, giving spirit and kindness to the elderly.
Surviving relatives include his sister, Delores Turinetti of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sons and daughters-in-law, Frank and Dana Thomas of La Grande and Robert and Carolyne Thrasher of Salem; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Thrasher (MIA Korean Conflict); parents; and grandson, Jeremy Thomas of La Grande.
Memorial donations may be made to the Veterans and Family Support Fund at American Legion Post 43, P.O. Box 55, La Grande 97850.
