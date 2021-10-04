Frank “Hugh” Stephens, 63, of La Grande, died Sept. 11, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m Oct. 9 at Mountain Life Church, La Grande.
Known as Hugh, he was born March 31, 1958, in Indio, California, to Frank Carl Stephens and Juana “Sally” (Hoskins) Stephens. He resided in California and Oregon. He attended San Jacinto Elementary School and Monte Vista Middle School and graduated from San Jacinto High School. He later attended Eastern Oregon University. He married Jennifer Lynn Johnson on Sept. 20, 1997, in Wallowa.
Hugh was a firefighter for Wildland State Forestry and a medical technician for a VA hospital until his retirement. He was a true outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He was a handyman, a “poor man’s” mechanic, a safety instructor for Fish and Wildlife and an amateur comedian. He was the trap shooting state champion multiple years. He was a member of the La Grande Trap Shooting Club, the NRA and the Rocky Mt. Elk Foundation.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer; children and their partners, Tyler and Alyssa Johnson of Kennewick, Washington, and Jacob Johnson and Rachel Waugaman of La Grande; brothers, Carl Stephens and wife, Donna, of Nevada, and Tim Stephens of Alaska; sisters, Joy Mangabat and husband, Julian, of California, Charlene Stephens, and Stacy Harvey and husband, Sean, of Idaho; two grandchildren; siblings and their spouses, Henry and Gail Manjerras and Jace and Kristyn Manjerras; and 26 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Carl and Sally Stephens, and sibling, Braden Manjerras.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, VA 22030, or the La Grande Gun Club, PO Box 236, La Grande, OR 97850.
