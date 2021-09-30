Frederick Robert Brown, 70, of Elgin, died Sept. 21, 2021, at Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise. A private family service will be held In the future. Arrangements are by Boise Funeral Home and Cremation.
Also known as Fred, he was born March 5, 1951, in La Grande, to Kermit Robert “K.R.” Brown and Donna Jean (Hurd) Brown. He was the eldest of four children.
Fred attended La Grande schools and graduated in 1969 from La Grande High School ,where he excelled in art. Passing up an art scholarship, he began working for the Union Pacific
Railroad as a maintenance of way worker on June 5, 1969. He became disabled in 1990 after 21 years of service.
Fred married Judith Reeve in La Grande on Jan. 19, 1973. He looked forward to becoming a father, and they had five children before divorcing in 1989.
Fred enjoyed spending time with his children. He was an avid outdoorsman, camping, hunting and fishing as often as possible. He had a green thumb and enjoyed his yard and gardening. His yards were always showplaces, with handmade benches, and art made out of wood and stone. He created many beautiful pieces of art out of wood that will continue to be enjoyed for years to come by his descendants.
Survivors include his mother, Donna Brown of La Grande; ex-wife, Judy Dodd of Pueblo, Colorado; children and their spouses, Chrystal and Ashlee Miller of Pendleton, Frederick and Cheryl Brown of Sterling, Colorado, David and Shayni Brown of Coquille, Alexander and Joice Brown of Pueblo, Colorado, and Tracy Brown and Bobby Porter of Pueblo, Colorado; seven grandchildren; long-time companion, Helen Cosner of Elgin; and brothers, Charles Brown of the Oregon Coast and William Brown of La Grande.
He was preceded in death by his father, K.R. Brown, and sister, Sherrie Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.