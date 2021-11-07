Fredrick "Fred" Erickson Sr., 80, died Oct. 23, 2021, at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna, Alaska. A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Elgin Nazarene Church.
Also known as Fred, he was born Feb. 12, 1941, in Elgin, to Swede Erickson and Norma Hawes. He graduated from Elgin High School then spent four years in the U.S. Navy as a radioman. Once he completed his service he worked at Boise Cascade in Elgin for 45 years and was active in the local union. After retirement, he reconnected with his faith and completed courses in ministerial studies. His love for the Lord and the Word of God was an inspiration.
While living in Oregon Fred loved spending time with his family, particularly when he would watch his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He helped others whenever he could. Some of his favorite activities included Wednesday night dinner and movie with his friends, having lunches with his brother Shannon and going out to Cowboy and Angel’s Placer. He was a member of the Elgin Lions Club and Elgin Senior Center, where he volunteered regularly.
Fred moved to Alaska in 2015 after losing his wife, Jean. He loved Alaska and especially loved his “faith family,” his weekly Bible study and flying with his friends Larry and Sherry. He was the president of the Soldotna Senior Center, active in the community and enjoyed going to Brown Bears hockey games with his good friend Doddy.
Survivors include his six children, 18 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Erickson; father, Swede; mother, Norma; and brothers, Joe Erickson, Gary Erickson and Chuck Rogers.
Condolences to his family may be sent to P.O. Box 251, Elgin 97828.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.