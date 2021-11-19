1926-2021
Island City
Fredrick Norman Zachow, 95, of Island City, died Nov. 16, 2021, at his home. As he requested, his ashes will be spread on Silver Crown Mountain at Northport, Washington.
Known as Fred, he was born Oct. 24, 1926, in Northport, Washington, to William Edward Zachow and Frona Ellen (Tift) Zachow. He grew up and attended school in Northport.
Fred served in the U.S. Navy and was on a carrier during World War II. For the rest of his life, he was fascinated with aircraft and could tell you precisely how planes took off and landed on that ship. He liked to drive to Pendleton and watch military trainings at the airport.
For many years Fred and his brother, Bill, worked together driving car transport carriers. One would sleep as the other drove so they could make more trips. His favorite story was when he lost his brakes and ran into the front of a restaurant and calmly ordered a hamburger. Luckily no one was hurt in this accident, but it was a long time before they could laugh about it.
Later Fred moved to La Grande to be near his mother and sisters and started an upholstery business in his mother’s garage. He was a perfectionist and soon word of the quality of his workmanship spread. He then built the Custom Trim Shop in Island City, where he worked well into his 80s.
Fred loved to hunt, but fishing was his passion. Getting his boat out on the water was his favorite way to relax. His best friend and neighbor, Ken Simmons, helped him continue fishing into his retirement years.
Fred also enjoyed rock hunting and had some made into small tables and coffee tables. He and his wife, Marilyn, were snowmobilers, and for many years he drove the grooming plow, making the trails safe.
Fred was a quiet man, but he loved to meet one-on-one and tell great stories of his life experiences. He gave his life to the Lord as a child and renewed that relationship when he was older, having many conversations with his sister Clara and her pastor, Ralph Trask, who became a good friend.
Survivors include his sister, Retta Hoxie of La Grande; niece, Ruth Lester and husband, Lonnie, of La Grande; nephew, Ron Zachow and wife, Phyllis, of Redding, California; niece, Joyce Hockett of Rathdrum, Idaho; and great-nieces, Becky Lester, Lisa Kelly, Brenda Bonney and Marci Pokorney.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn; son, Brice; and siblings, Martha Cameron, Bill Zachow and Clara Wiscarson.
Memorial donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
