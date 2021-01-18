1947-2021 • Island City
Freida Gail Atwood, 73, of Island City, died Jan. 10 at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. A celebration of her life will be held at a later time.
Known as Gail, she was born May 25, 1947, in La Grande, to Alfred and Leora (Fulp) Perrine. She was raised in La Grande and graduated from La Grande High School. She spent her grade school years at Mt. Emily Lumber Camp until the school closed.
Gail was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling and loved playing bingo. She was a member of the American Legion, Eagles Lodge, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Oregon Hunters Association. She served as president of the Woodburn Eagles Lodge and La Grande Eagles Lodge and as State Mother for the Eagles Auxiliary.
Surviving relatives include her husband, John Atwood; son, Kyle Atwood and fiancée Staci Ellis of Wichita, Kansas; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Joe Rachau of Island City; and three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Leora; brother, Michael Perrine; and sister, Aileen Cooper.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
