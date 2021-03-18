1965-2021 • Cove
Gary Allan Gaston, 56, of Cove, died March 13 at Grande Ronde Hospital. A funeral service will be held March 23 at 2 p.m. To view the livestream, go to www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com and click on the “Funeral Videos” button near the bottom of the home page just before 2 p.m. Interment will be at the Cove Cemetery.
Gary was born Jan. 20, 1965, in Portland, to George and Donna (Van Maren) Gaston. He resided in Damascus, Eagle Creek, Madras, Irrigon and then Cove the past 10 years. He graduated from Gresham High School, graduated from IITR Truck School, and attended BMCC. He married Timur Parrett on July 15, 1995, in Sandy.
Gary was employed as a truck driver for Fish Liberation with Oregon Fish and Wildlife and owned a small business, High Valley Metal Works. He received the 2017 Director’s Pride Award from ODFW for Outstanding Dedication, Problem Solving and Team Accomplishments during the Gorge Wildfire, moving all the hatchery fish from the wildfire zone.
Gary loved woodworking, working on the small farm and metal art. He was a member of the Boring Volunteer Rural Fire Department 1983-1999 and Madras Volunteer Rural Fire Department 2000-2001.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Timur; daughter, Megan Gaston of Rochester, New York; son, Garret Gaston of La Grande; parents, George and Donna Gaston of Casa Grande, Arizona; and sister, Lori Gaston of Damascus.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
