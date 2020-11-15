1946-2020 • Joseph
Gary Earl “Mac” McDonald, 74, of Joseph, died Nov. 11 at a care facility in La Grande. Per his request, there will not be a service.
Known as Mac, he was born Nov. 11, 1946, in Los Angeles, California, to Earl and Lenore “Lee” (Terlizzi) McDonald. He attended school in California and was a proud member of the Del Reys, a 1950s rock and roll band. His fondest memories were of his time playing in the band. He became an Oregonian at heart after moving to Oregon in his early 30s.
Mac worked as a heavy equipment operator most of his life before retiring in Joseph. He enjoyed fishing at Wallowa Lake with his best buddies, Scott and Charlie. He loved the town of Joseph with all its beauty and wonderful people. He spent much of his time hiking and walking through town. His final days were spent at Wildflower Lodge in La Grande, where he received much love and joy, offering everyone daily hugs.
Surviving relatives include his daughters, Michelle McDonald of San Rafael, California, and Kimberly McDonald of Bend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Lee McDonald.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
