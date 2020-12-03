1940-2020 • La Grande
Gary William Smith, 80, of La Grande, died Nov. 13 at Grande Ronde Hospital. At his request, there will not be a service.
Gary was born Oct. 27, 1940, in Los Angeles, California, to Clarence and Pearl (Lavore) Smith. He resided in Los Angeles and Arcadia, California, and in Palmer Junction and La Grande. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of Washington, Pasadena City College and the Army Signal Corp Meteorological Observer School.
Gary served in the U.S. Army 1959-1962. He was married to Rebecca Ann Mullholland for 13 years.
Gary was employed with the Los Angeles County Sanitation District. In 1957, he was a member of the California State Junior Smallbore Rifle Team.
Surviving relatives include his brother, Richard Alan Smith of Irvine, California, and nephews, Andrew Gary Smith and David Michael Smith, both of Orange County, California.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca; parents, Clarence and Pearl; and stepfather, Arthur Benn Miller.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Blue Mountain Humane Association, 3212 Hwy 30, La Grande 97850.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
