Gayleen Marie Henderson, 67, of La Grande, died Aug. 20, 2021, in Bonner, Montana. A memorial service will be held Sept. 4 at 1 p.m. at the Imbler Christian Church, followed by a dinner.
Gayleen was born Sept. 21, 1953. She spent her younger years working in various administrative positions at Eastern Oregon University, the La Grande Police Department and Pioneer Bank, until she was forced to retire due to health problems.
Gayleen loved to crochet, and many who knew her have a special blanket or shawl that was made with so much love. She was always busy working on different crafts. She loved to watch the birds and waited every spring for the yellow finches to come.
Gayleen loved the Lord and walked strong in her faith. She was a testimony to those around her, and her light was a gift to all who knew her.
When Gayleen would laugh, it would light up a room. She loved to be with her family and close friends. One of her favorite places to visit was Newport. She loved the beach.
Surviving relatives include her sons and daughters-in-law, Matt and Kerri Hoffman and Joe and Valerie Hoffman; mother, Norma Ringer; sister, Metta Ringer; two nephews and one niece; five grandsons; and two great-granddaughters and one great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lynn Henderson; father, Aaron Ringer; grandparents, Frances and Bill Hooker; and cousin, Judy Turner.
