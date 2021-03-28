1932-2021 • La Grande
Gene L. Bolin, 88, of La Grande, died March 16. At his request, there will not be a service.
Gene was born April 23, 1932, in Elmwood, Oklahoma, to Everett and Mary Bolin. He attended grade school at Dry Creek School in Summerville and graduated from Imbler High School in 1948. In the fall of 1951, Gene joined the U.S.Coast Guard. He was granted a 30-day leave in 1952 and hurried home to marry Shirley L. McDaniel of Imbler.
After Gene was honorably discharged from the Coast Guard in 1954, he moved back to the Grande Ronde Valley, where his son, Mark, was born. The family in 1957 moved to Baker City, where he was a manager for Standard Oil and his daughter, Vel Donna, was born. In 1959, Gene and his family returned to La Grande, where he managed and later became owner of the Standard Oil station.
Over the course of his life, Gene farmed many crops, including strawberries, raspberries, alfalfa and grass hay. He loved animals and also raised cattle, horses and mules. He had a natural talent for handling mules. He knew how they thought and moved. In 1978, he and his brother, Ralph, brought the first mammoth jacks into the Grande Ronde Valley and began producing "Bolin Mules." He was known as the "mule man" in this valley.
Gene enjoyed packing in hunters every winter with his 23 pack-string mules. He cherished the friendships he made with many friends and neighbors along with all the hunters who came from far and wide to experience the packing trips. He heard from many that he had the most impressive mule team they had ever seen. It was breathtaking to see all of them moving across the mountain. His proudest moment was when they packed into Idaho and he shot his six-point bull elk.
Gene served for three years in the La Grande Auxiliary Police, and in 2007 he hired on with PTI as a shuttle driver for the railroad. He enjoyed the camaraderie with the railroad engineers. In January 2021, he decided it was time to retire.
Gene was admired for his amazing work ethic by those who knew him and worked with him. He always gave a helping hand when needed. In the summer of 2016, he was baptized and accepted Christ as his savior.
Surviving relatives include his daughter, Vel Donna Blanton, and son-in-law, Chris, of La Grande; sister-in-law, Maryanne Bolin La Grande; and seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; son, Mark; brother, Ralph; sister, Lola; and parents, Everett and Mary.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
