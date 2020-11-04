George C. Gooder obit photo

1925-2020 • La Grande

George Clarence Gooder, 94, of La Grande, died Oct. 27 at Grande Ronde Hospital. At his request, there will not be a service.

George was born Nov. 15, 1925, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He married Anna Mae Dorothy Detmer on Jan. 19, 1952, at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital Chapel in Oakland, California. They had three sons and were married for 66 years until Anna’s passing in 2018.

Flag — veteran obits

George was a U.S. Navy war veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. After he was discharged from service, he worked as a military contractor on radar systems. His hobbies included ham radio and gardening.

Surviving relatives include his sons, Paul Gooder of Columbia, Maryland, and Jeff Gooder of La Grande.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna, and son, Perry Gooder.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of George Gooder as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.