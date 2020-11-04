1925-2020 • La Grande
George Clarence Gooder, 94, of La Grande, died Oct. 27 at Grande Ronde Hospital. At his request, there will not be a service.
George was born Nov. 15, 1925, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He married Anna Mae Dorothy Detmer on Jan. 19, 1952, at Oak Knoll Naval Hospital Chapel in Oakland, California. They had three sons and were married for 66 years until Anna’s passing in 2018.
George was a U.S. Navy war veteran of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. After he was discharged from service, he worked as a military contractor on radar systems. His hobbies included ham radio and gardening.
Surviving relatives include his sons, Paul Gooder of Columbia, Maryland, and Jeff Gooder of La Grande.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna, and son, Perry Gooder.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.