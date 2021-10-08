George Cecil Thompson, 72, of Island City, died Sept. 30, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. At his request, there will not be a service.
George was born July 16, 1949, in Portland, to George Thompson and Virginia (Atkins) Thompson. He attended Russelville Elementary School and La Grande High School and graduated from David Douglas High School. In high school, he was a varsity swimmer and the 1968 state wrestling champion.
After high school George attended the University of Washington before volunteering for two tours in Vietnam in 1969. He was a highly decorated combat veteran, earning several commendations including the Bronze Star with V for Valor and a Purple Heart.
George’s first marriage was to Kathy Barns. He later married Bechie Albert. He spent the last 17 years with his life partner, Karen Hinkle.
George was a loving father, son, grandfather and brother. He worked as a logger and log truck driver. He was the youngest licensed falconer in Oregon. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming, hiking and caring for his pigeons.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Daisy and Kyle Duren of Kuna, Idaho, and George and Lucy Thompson of Cove; sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen and Art Falk of Pendleton and Patricia and Robert Woodburn of Umatilla; and one grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his father, George Thompson, and mother, Virginia Sweet.
