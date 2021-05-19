1947-2021 • Union
George Dominick Carratello, 74, of Union, died April 16, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. At his request there will not be a service.
George was born Jan. 18, 1947, in Suffern, New York, to Dominick and Lucy (Mendchinsky) Carratello. He graduated from Santiago High School in 1965 and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. He served while in active duty from 1966-1970 and was in the Reserves from 1970-1972. His first marriage was to Deborah Rose. He later married Debra Johnson-Strohmer.
George worked for many years as an aircraft inspector. He enjoyed bowling, photography and watching baseball. His favorite teams were the Dodgers and USC.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 34 years, Debra Carratello of Union; children and spouses, Brandon and Jenae Carratello of California, Christopher and Jennifer Carratello of Summerville, Amy Swalberg of La Grande, Dustin Carratello of California, and Lenore and Frank Strohmer-Vu of Arizona; siblings, Mick Carratello and Rita Carratello; 10 grandchildren; and two nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dominick and Lucy Carratello.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.