1927-2020 • Elgin
George William Chandler, 93, of Elgin, died Aug. 14 at a local care facility. A graveside service will be held Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at the Elgin Cemetery.
George, also known as “Chain Saw,” was born Feb. 4, 1927, in Elgin, to Riley and Francis (Reed) Chandler. He resided at the Lapover Ranch in the Lostine River Canyon, Minam, and Elgin. He attended Stella Mayfield grade school and graduated from Elgin High School.
On June 1, 1954, George married Yvonne “Bonnie” Arbogast. He served our country during the Korean War in the military police as a desk sergeant.
George was a wrangler and head packer. He also worked as a logger and owned his own logging company. He loved camping, hunting, riding four-wheelers, picking huckleberries and spending time in the mountains with his family. He was a member of the Elgin Church of the Nazarene for many years.
Surviving relatives include his children and their spouses, William Chandler, Robert and Cindy Chandler, Jesse and Tonya Chandler, and Jerry Chandler, all of Elgin, and Sandi and Steven Palmer of Ohio; sister and brother-in-law, Lois and Red Lovan of Caldwell, Idaho; 14 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Riley and Francis; wife, Bonnie; brothers and sisters-in-law, Clarence and Maxine Chandler and Jim and Ilene Chandler; grandson, Brian Chandler; and granddaughter, Mackenzie Chandler.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
