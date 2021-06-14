1921-2021
Elgin
George William Smith, 100, of Elgin, died June 4, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital.
A graveside service will be held June 19 at 10 a.m. at the Elgin Cemetery; casual dress is preferred by the family. Immediately following the service, a potluck will be held at his home. Attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing to meet COVID-19 guidelines.
George was born March 22, 1921, in Elgin, to Ira and Henrietta (Cruikshank) Smith.
A lifelong resident of Elgin, he attended the one-room Gordon Creek School. He married Sharon Kay Case on Aug. 10, 1962, and they were happily married for more than 50 years until her death in 2018.
George worked as a farmer, rancher, tree faller and for 22 years at the La Grande saw mill until his retirement in 1984. He loved horses and owned horses into his 90s. He enjoyed reading, Bible study and old Western movies, and he was an active lifelong church attender.
Surviving relatives include his son, Jeff Smith of Elgin; daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Glen Carter of Elgin; seven grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Sharma Kay Smith; parents, Ira and Henrietta; brothers, Harry Smith and Tom Smith; and sisters, Florence Smith, Marie Blanchard and Beulah Sams.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.