La Grande
1940-2020
Georgia Rebecca Shank, 79, of La Grande, died March 12 at Grande Ronde Hospital. At her request, there will not be a service.
Georgia was born Nov. 24, 1940, in Baker City, to Ed and Nellie (King) Jacoby. She attended schools in Dayville until the eighth grade. She was married to Perry Shank until his passing.
Georgia didn't know a stranger. She found good in everyone and made friends wherever she was. She loved card games, bingo and Scratch-its.
Surviving relatives include her brothers and spouses, Ed Jr. and Linda Jacoby of Island City and Corky and Thelma Jacoby of Salem; sisters and spouses, Terry and Vern Everidge of La Grande and Susie Larkin of La Grande; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Nellie; husband, Perry; and daughter, Susie Ann Young.
