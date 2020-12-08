1930-2020 • Formerly of La Grande
Gerald Francis Rimbey, 90, formerly of La Grande, died Dec. 3 at his home in Reedsport after an extended illness. A memorial service will be held in the La Grande area at a later date. His cremains will be placed in the Island City Cemetery.
Gerald was born June 3, 1930, in La Grande, to William Lee and Maude Eliza (Bennett) Rimbey. He grew up in La Grande and graduated from La Grande High School in 1948. He married Aleta Mae Breshears on Dec. 31, 1950. To this union his two daughters were born. They later divorced.
Gerald worked at several different jobs, including for the La Grande Fire Department and Martin Bows in Washington, and he piloted a dory boat off the Oregon Coast in Pacific City. He loved to be outdoors, fishing, hunting, berry picking and hunting mushrooms.
While living in Eastern Oregon, Gerald was a member of the Grande Ronde Bowmen. He won several archery competitions in the 1950s and 1960s on the local, state and national level. He also tutored several young people in archery, many of whom went on to win championships. Gerald competed in archery competitions into his 80s. Nearly all big game he took was killed with a bow. Every archery season he would return home from the woods after a successful hunt. He continued hunting until his poor health prevented it.
For the past several years Gerald lived in Reedsport, where in addition to hunting and bow competitions he enjoyed fishing, clamming and crabbing.
Surviving relatives include his wife of 18 years, Thelma “Bertie” (White) Rimbey; daughters, Shirley Cook of Island City and Pauline Weaver of Floral City, Florida; stepson, Charlie Bailey and wife, Heather, of Reedsport; and six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Albert, Raymond and Adrian; sisters, Helen and Opal; wife of 39 years, Sherry Lorraine Cottam; and two grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.