Gerald “Jere” C. Kaplan, 85, of Aitkin, Minnesota, and formerly of Union, died Sept. 4, 2021, in Corvallis, Montana. A graveside memorial service with military honors was held Oct. 5 at Lakeview Cemetery in Aitkin. Arrangements are by Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Aitkin
Also known as Jere, he was born March 21, 1936, Faribault, Minnesota, to Felix Kaplan and Hazel (Oerke) Kaplan. He grew up in Aitkin, Minnesota, and graduated from Aitkin High School in 1954. He attended the University of Minnesota in Duluth for two years then transferred to the U of M in St. Paul and graduated with a degree in forest management in 1959.
Jere was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1959. His basic training was at Fort Ripley, Kansas, followed by additional training at Fort Dix, New Jersey. He spent the rest of his 28-month commitment at Fort Holabird, the Army Intelligence Center in Baltimore, Maryland.
Following his military service, Jere received a permanent appointment with the U.S. Forest Service. He worked on several National Forests in the West, including the Deschutes, Ochoco, Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman, during his 30-year career. He retired in 1993.
After retirement, Jere lived in and developed several properties in Minnesota, Western Montana and Oregon. He had a passion for bird and big game hunting and usually had one of his Chesapeakes or Labradors with him. He was a member of Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Puposky, Minnesota, the NRA, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the American Legion.
Survivors include his daughters and their partners, Katrina Kaplan and Raymond Gore, Kristen Boyd and Brien Jones, and Kelly Biondi; four grandsons and two granddaughters; one great-grandson; brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Paula Kaplan; and four nieces, one nephew and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Felix and Hazel (Oerke) Kaplan, and his former wife, Marianne (Ereno).
