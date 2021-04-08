1967-2021 • Formerly of Union County
Gerald “Jerry” Arthur Brookshire, 53, formerly of Union County, died March 9 at his home in Boise, Idaho, from kidney cancer. A celebration of his life will be held May 15 from 2-5 p.m. at the Riverside Hotel in Boise. A graveside service will begin at 2 p.m. May 17 at the Union Historic Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Catherine Creek Community Center, Union. Arrangements are by Bowman Funeral Directors, Garden City, Idaho.
Known as Jerry, he was born April 20, 1967, in Madras, to Paul and Mabel Brookshire. In 1969 his family moved to Union, where Jerry attended grade school and high school. He played football for Union High and also competed in basketball and track and was a member of the band. He graduated from Eastern Oregon University with a degree in business.
After graduation Jerry served as the executive director for the Blue Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He developed many lifelong friendships while serving in this capacity. Jerry also owned and operated a pizza franchise and an insurance agency, and he was active in the La Grande Rotary until his move to Boise in 2004.
Jerry built his life around his daughter, Sierra, wishing to provide her with life experiences and expose her to opportunities so she could have the adult life of her choosing. He took Sierra to her first street dance at age 2, taught her snow skiing in the winter and river rafting in the summer. At 16, when Sierra got her first car, he walked her through how to maintain it. Today, Sierra is an expert skier, accomplished dancer (enjoying swing dance), and is studying mechanical engineering at Utah State. Jerry was a proud papa.
Jerry met his life partner, Rhona Roberts, in 2012 skiing at Bogus Basin. In a very short time they both knew they wanted to spend the rest of their lives together. Rhona felt blessed to not only have Jerry in her life, but also to have Sierra as a part of it, enjoying the opportunity to watch Sierra grow into a beautiful young woman.
Jerry lived his life with passion. He had an amazing energy and presence that was contagious. He could make people smile with his crazy sense of humor and positive outlook on life, no matter the circumstances.
Survivors include his mother, Mabel Brookshire; sister, Kathy Ganung; brothers, Walt Brookshire and Dennis Brookshire; daughter, Sierra Brookshire; and life partner, Rhona Roberts.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Brookshire.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.bowmanfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.