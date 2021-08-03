1944-2021
La Grande
Gerald “Jerry” Stanley Sink, 77, of La Grande, died July 19, 2021, at his home.
Known as Jerry, he was born Jan. 25, 1944, to James Sink and Virginia “Jan” (Dillworth) Sink. While growing up, he was educated throughout the western states while his father worked on the power lines starting with Boulder Dam and going north, finally settling in Sultan, Washington.
Once Jerry was of age, he served a tour in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. Upon his discharge, he made his home in the Grande Ronde Valley, where he worked and retired from Boise Cascade.
Those who knew Jerry realized there was something special about him. He could take over a room with his unique charisma, always saying his favorite line — “Hey, you got any extra money?” — then he would laugh and carry on. He really thought he was a comedian some days.
Jerry also had a soft side that most people didn’t see, like his love for his brother Jim, and his deep affection for all animals, especially his old dog, Buddy, and the stray cat he named Orangy and fed every day.
Jerry was known around the neighborhood as the candy man. Children would show up in a group almost every day because they knew Jerry would have some candy to hand out. He had just one rule and would say, “Paper goes in the trash. Right, kids?” He loved doing this, and seeing the smiles on their faces made his day.
Jerry was a friend to everyone. He always struck up a conversation with, and sometimes hugged, people he saw on the street. He had hundreds of friends but held a small group close to his heart. Some days he would look around the room or table and say to his friends, “You know, I am pretty choosy about the people I hang out with. I am really surprised that some of you made the cut” — and then he would smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Lyle Thomas Sink.
Surviving relatives include his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Michelle Sink of Homer, Alaska.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
