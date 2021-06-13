1936-2021 • Joseph
Gerald Leon Crawford, 84, of Joseph, died March 7, 2021, at his home. Interment was at Prairie Creek Cemetery with a service officiated by Archie Hook of Enterprise Community Church, assisted by the Joseph Masonic Lodge. A celebration of his life and potluck gathering will be held July 3 at 2 p.m. behind the Enterprise Community Church. For details call (541)398-1130. All friends are invited.
Gerald was born July 2, 1936, in Baker City, to Harry and Norma (Jensen) Crawford. He grew up in Baker City, graduating from Baker High School in 1953 at age 16 then immediately starting work at Oregon Lumber.
Gerald met Mary “Lorraine” Christman of North Powder in 1955, and they married on Oct. 5, 1956. The couple moved to Pilot Rock in 1957, where Gerald worked at US Gypsum. In 1962, taking a leap of faith, he enrolled at what is now Eastern Oregon University, and the family, which now included two sons, moved to La Grande. In 1966 Gerald graduated cum laude from EOU with a bachelor’s degree in education and was hired to teach at the Halfway Elementary School in the Pine Eagle School District. He attended summer school at San Jose State on a grant in 1968 and earned a master’s degree in education from EOU in 1972. The family moved in the summer of 1976 to Joseph, where Gerald taught until 1994.
After retiring, Gerald and Lorraine traveled extensively across North America. He volunteered as an assistant coach for boys’ golf and scorekeeper for girls’ basketball at Enterprise High School.
Gerald contributed to his community through his 50-plus-year membership in the Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star, serving in various state offices and committees and as the Maxine Assembly’s Rainbow Dad and once as State Rainbow Dad. He was also proud of his work as a 40-year member of the Shrine.
Gerald enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, hunting and golf. The Crawfords were members of the Enterprise Community Church.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Lorraine; children and partners, Michael and Tammy of Enterprise and Darryl and Tammy of Cocolalla, Idaho; brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Beverly of Pendleton; and four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Portland Shriners Hospital for Children, 3101 SW Sam Jackson Park Road, Portland 97239.
