Glen Roy Henry, 101, of La Grande, died Sept. 5, 2021, at his home. A graveside service will be held Sept. 18 at noon at the Island City Cemetery. Arrangements are by DanielsKnopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Glen was born March 3, 1920, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Ernest Preston “E.P.” Henry and Mary Ethel (Haun) Henry. The family later moved to the Clarkston/Lewiston area, on the Washington-Idaho border, where he attended schools until his senior year in high school. The family then moved to Wallowa, where he graduated from high school.
In 1940 Glen married Verla Rachel Hawley. He worked for the forest service and the Alicel Lumber Mill and a mechanic for M.J. Goss and Farnam’s before going to work for the postal service as a letter carrier.
Glen was a member of the Church of Christ and was active with Meals on Wheels. A charter member of the Blue Mountain Barbershoppers, he enjoyed singing a cappella. He also enjoyed hunting, camping, pack horses and shooting squirrels and rock chucks.
Surviving relatives include his children and their spouses, Glenda and Aubrey Saltzman of Lincoln, Nebraska, Peggy Parsons of Ontario, Richard Henry of La Grande, Donald and Wanda Henry of North Dakota, and Alan and Patty Henry of New Mexico; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Verla, on April 1, 2021; siblings, Alpha Boyd, Arel Henry and Iola Clausen; and daughter-in-law, Charity Henry.
Memorial contributions may be made to Meals on Wheels, 1504 N. Albany, La Grande 97850, or to a charity of your choice.
