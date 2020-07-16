1929-2020 • Formerly of La Grande
Glen Raymond Marshall, 90, of Sumpter and formerly of La Grande, died July 9 at his residence of natural causes. At his request, there will not be a service. A family gathering will take place for the spreading of his ashes at a later date. Arrangements are by Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel, Baker City.
Glen was born Dec. 5, 1929, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Floyd and Amanda “May” Marshall. He joined the U.S. Army at the age of 17 and served as a paratrooper. Following his honorable discharge, he held a variety of jobs including working on the Hanford Nuclear Plant and the Bonneville Dam. In 1952 he went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad.
Glen married Pauline Gardner in 1953 and together they raised five children. They separated in 1987.
Glen was passionate about music and enjoyed dancing, socializing and meeting new people.
While living in La Grande and working for the UPRR, Glen owned the Mt. Emily Cycle shop, where he sponsored himself and his sons as a competitive racing team. Glen was highly recognized in the sport and was very proud of his sons’ accomplishments. After 35 years, he retired from the railroad as the manager of the Portland Terminal Railroad Company.
Upon his retirement, Glen made his home in the Sumpter/Baker Valley where he enjoyed the hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and beautiful scenery of the Elkhorn Mountains. He served as the president of the local snowmobile club, and in his later years he could often be seen riding on the mountain trails near his home in his side-by-side with his dog and constant companion, Biscuit.
Survivors include his partner, Berta Goodin; children and their spouses, Larry and Diane Marshall, Paula and Tom Hatfield, Lane and Brenda Marshall, Randy and Karen Marshall, and Scott Marshall; and seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Edward.
To light a candle in Glens’ memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.grayswestco.com.
