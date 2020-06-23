1929-2020 • Elgin
Glenn “Dale” Clark, 91, of Elgin, died June 11 at his residence. At his request, there will not be a service.
Known as Dale, he was born May 24, 1929, to Thomas “TB” Butler and Flora Clark. He was raised alongside his two sisters, Deva and Helen, in Elgin. In 1947 he graduated from Elgin High School.
Dale married Julianne Dunn in 1949. In 1957, they moved to a ranch on Cricket Flat where they raised their four children: Vickie, Galen, Valerie and Jodi.
In addition to being a lifelong rancher and farmer, Dale was a tractor salesman at Baileys Farm Equipment. He and Julianne owned the D/J restaurant for 20 years and then owned the Sears store in Elgin. Later in life, he worked at RC Liquidators until he was in his late 80s.
Family was very important to Dale. He loved following his grandchildren in all their sports and activities as they were growing up. Baseball was his favorite sport, both playing and watching. He especially loved family baseball games and watching the World Series. He also enjoyed playing card games such as poker, pinochle, tripoley and Shanghi rummy.
Family gatherings happened often. Dale’s favorites included yearly branding, holiday get-togethers and fried chicken dinner on Sundays. He looked forward to his annual family/friend elk camp, which he continued doing into his mid-80s. His grandchildren will remember him for his sweet nature, big hugs and his never-ending love and support.
Dale had many friends and rarely knew a stranger. He was loved by many in the community who felt he was like one of their own. He never struggled to strike up a conversation or put a smile on someone’s face. Dale was always giving people a hard time and making jokes and will be remembered for his ornery behavior. He loved to give people nicknames and once he came up with one, he never forgot it.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Julianne; sisters, Deva Spikes and Helen Hargett; daughters and sons-in-law, Valerie and Mike Koller and Jodi and Randy Burgess; 15 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Flora, and his children, Vickie Clark and Galen Clark.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dale’s church, which was very important to him, Homestead County Gathering, in care of Tracy Cook, P.O. Box 1237, La Grande 97850.
