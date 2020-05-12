Union • 1948-2020
Glennis Jean Phillips, 71, of Union, died May 9 at Grande Ronde Hospital. Arrangements are entrusted to Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center.
Glennis was born July 23, 1948, in Clovis, New Mexico, to Edwin and Hope (Reed) Fahsholtz. The family came to Union from New Mexico when Glennis was a freshman in high school. She graduated from Union High School in 1965.
In 1966, Glennis married John Phillips on the ranch outside of Union when he was home on leave from the Navy. They lived in Pendleton, La Grande and Union, then Garibaldi and back to Union.
Glennis challenged all her nursing courses and passed her exam in New York to become a nurse. She worked at Saint Joseph Hospital then Grande Ronde Hospital and later was an ombudsman for nursing homes.
Glennis was an accomplished potter and a talented photographer. She loved art and made baskets and stained glass.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 54 years, John Phillips of Union; children, George of Union and Cathy of Boise, Idaho; siblings, Wayne Fahsholtz of Wyoming, Pat Boothman of La Grande and Jacque Fahsholtz of Idaho; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Melissa Michele; and son, Joe.
