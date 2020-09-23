1930-2020 • Formerly of La Grande
Gloria B. Ward-Lyon, 90, formerly of La Grande, died Sept. 17. A private graveside service will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements are by Munselle-Rhodes Funeral Home of Milton-Freewater.
Gloria was born March 25, 1930, in Tennant, California, to Hugh and Laura Fine. On July 1, 1949, she married Jimmie Ward. She raised three children: James D. Ward, Laura K. Ward-Brown and Maribeth A. Ward. After Jimmie’s passing, Gloria married Arnold Lyon in Clarkston, Washington.
Gloria loved to travel and socialize and was very involved in her church. She is survived by a five-generation family that loved her and will miss her laughter and quick wit.
To leave a condolence, visit www.munsellerhodes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.