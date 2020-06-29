1940-2020 • Enterprise
Gloria C. Haasl, 80, of Enterprise, died June 22. Visitation will be held June 30 from 9 a.m. to noon at Bollman Funeral Home, limited to five people at a time. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held July 1 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Katherine of Siena Catholic Church with vault interment at the Enterprise Cemetery. Arrangements are by Bollman Funeral Home.
Gloria was born March 31, 1940, at Tanjay on the Island of Negros in the Philippines, to Ana and David Cirilo. The family moved to Sibulan in her early years, where she attended a public grade school and a Catholic high school. Later she received training in dressmaking and did work as a seamstress. She studied at St. Paul University in nearby Dumaguete and earned a bachelor’s degree in education with a major in home economics in 1968.
In 1971 in Sibulan, Gloria married Vincent “Doc” Nitzke, a chiropractor of Enterprise, and came to the United States. She became a naturalized U.S. citizen three years later. Dr. Nitzke died in 1990, and in 1992 Gloria married Gerald Haasl in Enterprise.
Gloria was employed as a nurse’s aide at the Wallowa County Nursing Home and Wallowa Memorial Hospital for more than a decade, then later in the Health Department.
Gloria was active in St. Katherine’s Catholic Church and very much enjoyed children. She had an extended family, the Mathews of Joseph, who called her “Lola” (“grandma” in Filipino). She loved those kids.
Gloria was blessed with a beautiful voice and sang at many weddings and funerals. She enjoyed gardening, and in the summertime her yard was a showcase of beautiful flowers. She loved RV traveling to Arizona and Alaska, fishing and camping.
Surviving relatives include her husband, Gerald of Enterprise, and one niece and one nephew in the Philippines.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Estrella Bautista; and brothers, Exupero, Antonio and David Jr.
