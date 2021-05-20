1947-2021 • La Grande
Gloria L. Clements, 74, of La Grande, died May 14, 2021, at her residence. At her request, there will not be a service.
Gloria was born April 1, 1947, in Alexandria, Virginia, to George and Ruth (Keen) Ashworth. She resided in El Segundo, California; in West Virginia; and in Hermiston, Cove and La Grande. She graduated from El Segundo High School in 1965. She married Don Clements, and they later divorced.
Gloria worked at La Grande Nursing Home in the housekeeping department. She enjoyed the crafts and activities at Grande Ronde Retirement. In her younger years, she took her family to Wallowa Lake during the summer every year.
Surviving relatives include her sons, Ray Clements and Lee Clements, both of La Grande.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ruth; sister, Diane Ashworth; and cousin, Kenneth Roberts.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.