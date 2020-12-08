1942-2020 La Grande
Gloria M. McCoy, 78, of La Grande, died Nov. 25 at Wildflower Lodge. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Gloria was born Nov. 7, 1942, in Rochester, Michigan, to Carl E. and Eileen B. Miller. She attended Michigan State and graduated with a BA in English.
In 1982 Gloria moved to Port Orford. She met her future husband, Tim McCoy, at her antique store in 1987. Tim and Gloria were married Sept, 30, 1988.
Gloria loved the Bible, the Word of God, roses, books and reading to children.
Surviving relatives include her husband of 32 years, Tim, and many cousins.
