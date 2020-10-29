1931-2020 • Joseph
Grace Arlene Gray, 88, of Joseph, died Jan. 12 at Wallowa Memorial Hospital in Enterprise. A graveside service will be held Nov. 7 at 1 p.m. at Prairie Creek Cemetery in Joseph, immediately followed by a reception until 4 p.m. at the Hurricane Creek Grange.
Grace was born Oct. 8, 1931, at home on Upper Prairie Creek, Hugh Esker and Georgia May (Beard) Estes. She joined siblings Fern and Bud. She attended Joseph schools. On Oct. 18, 1947, Grace married Tyrrell Mason Gray in Enterprise. Together they raised three children: Lois, Danny and Janice.
Grace and Tyrrell belonged to the American Legion, Hurricane Creek Grange and Enterprise Christian Church. Grace cooked at the Community Connection meal site for many years. She was known there for her homemade biscuits.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband, Tyrrell; parents, Hugh and Georgia Estes; brother-in-law, Norman Witherrite; sister-in-law, Edith Estes; and son-in-law, Paul Kickman.
Surviving relatives include her sister, Fern Witherrite; brother, Bud Estes; children and their spouses, Lois and Bill Ensminger of Joseph, Danny and Kay Gray of Gresham and Janice Reidel of Gresham; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
