1952-2021 • Starkey
Grant Gregory Tsiatsos, 68, of Starkey, died March 6 at a local care facility. A memorial service will be held at the family cemetery in Starkey sometime in June.
Grant was born June 30, 1952, in La Grande, to Gregory and Doris (Gray) Tsiatsos. He attended Central Elementary School, the Imnaha one-room school, La Grande Middle School and La Grande High School. He married Christy Barklow and they became the parents of twins. They later divorced.
Grant worked with his father on ranches in Union and Wallowa counties, feeding and calving 650 cows for several winters. He also worked at a bronze foundry in Joseph. He would bring his dog, Teddy, with him every day. Veryl Goodrite, the artist who created the “Freedom Horses” bronze work, insisted they put Teddy’s pawprint on that bronze. Grant later went to work for ODOT at Seaside and worked there until retiring and moving back to Starkey.
Grant was a kind, gentle man. He loved his family and friends. He enjoyed snowmobiling and went on yearly trips with a couple of friends he met while working at ODOT in Seaside. He liked laying tile and did beautiful work for his mother and father’s home.
Surviving relatives include his children, Christopher of Lostine and Deena and husband, Daren, of Etna, California; parents, Greg and Doris Tsiatsos of Starkey; sister and brother-in-law, Sharon and Fred Crampton of La Grande; two grandchildren; two nieces and nephews; and many aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Deena Tsiatsos-Hale, and grandparents, Gus and Matilda Tsiatsos and Lloyd and Eunice Gray.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006, or www.liverfoundation.org.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lovelandfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.