1957-2021 • La Grande
Gregory Jay Gerke, 63, of La Grande, died Feb. 2 at La Grande Post-Acute Rehab Medical Facility. He lived many places during his life, including Anaheim, California, and Prineville, Union and La Grande.
Known as Greg, he was born Oct. 15, 1957, in Rockford, Illinois. He joined the U.S. Army in 1975. After he was honorably discharged he began a career in transportation, driving a semitruck. One of his proudest accomplishments was operating and owning a semi.
Greg enjoyed fishing, hunting, mushrooming, and riding four-wheelers. He also loved to spoil his dogs, Jake and Bandit, during their lives. He had a funny sense of humor and would always say, “That’s what she said.”
Surviving relatives include his daughter, Lena Gray of La Grande; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Monations to help defray funeral expenses may be made in care of Tami’s Pine Valley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.O. Box 543, Halfway 97834.
Online condolences can be shared at www.tamispinevalleyfuneralhome.com.
