Formerly of Elgin • 1942-2020
Harold Gene Thompson, 77, formerly of Elgin, died May 6 at his home in Albany. The family is planning a memorial in Eastern Oregon this summer.
Harold was born Nov. 15, 1942, in La Grande. The second of six siblings, he grew up in Elgin and graduated from Elgin High School in 1961.
A hard worker, Harold worked for the Laborers Union for almost 40 years and helped build highways and buildings all around the state.
Harold was a loving father, dedicated to his wife and children. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping at the Oregon Coast and in the Blue Mountains and the Wallowas. Harold loved to work on cars, boats and equipment and he liked to fabricate metal. He wanted to go back to Alaska and repeat a trip he made with his family in 2005.
Surviving relatives include his children, Harold Thompson Jr., Lanet Dunigan and Paula Arnett; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; brothers, Steve, Ralph and Neil Thompson; and sister, Charlotte Dougharity.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ralph Thompson; mother, Jane Thompson; sister, Alberta Thompson; and wife, Darlene Thompson.
