1943-2020 • Formerly of La Grande
Dr. Harris White Shelton Jr., 77, of Buckley, Washington, and formerly of La Grande, died Nov. 10 in Tacoma, Washington.
Harris was born July 1, 1943, in Saint Austin, Texas, to Harris White Sr. and Ruth (O’Leary) Shelton. His name at birth was Jerry, which was changed to Harris at 6 months of age when his father was killed in World War II. His mother, Ruth, later married James Pope, who raised him.
Harris earned a BA from the University of Florida, a MA from the University of South Florida and a PhD from Florida State. In 1971, he accepted a position at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, as assistant dean of students, becoming dean of students in 1974 and retiring as vice chancellor, emeritus of student affairs in 1992.
In 1999 Harris moved to La Grande to become vice president for student affairs at Eastern Oregon University until his second retirement in 2003.
On May 19, 2002, Harris married MaryEllen LaBerge. In July 2016 they moved to Buckley, Washington.
Harris loved baseball and the Tampa Bay Rays. He played one year in the minor leagues for the Pirates organization and then was assistant coach for baseball in college for the Florida Gators. Harris coached youth league baseball and hockey, served as president of the Fairbanks Youth Hockey Association and served on the Goldpanners board of directors. He was active in UAF Nanooks Hockey and was inducted to the UAF Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010.
Harris also loved playing golf, telling stories, laughing and loving people. He was a member of the Kiwanis and the Elks, both in Alaska and La Grande, and was a past exalted ruler. He was a member of Rotary and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
Surviving relatives include his wife, MaryEllen; children, Kristin and Patrick; stepchildren, Becky, Brad and Allan Warren; and nine grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to a local charity of choice.
