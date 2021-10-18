Helen “Lynn” Parker, 87, of La Grande, died Oct. 12, 2021, at Grande Ronde Hospital. A graveside service will be held Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. at Grandview Cemetery, followed by a reception at the Grace Place, La Grande.
Known as Lynn, she was born Jan. 29, 1934, in Monroe, Michigan, to Michael Cherney and Bertha (Chopko) Cherney. She resided in Monroe, Michigan; June Lake, Glendora and Orange, California; and La Grande. She married Richard Schmidt and they divorced. She then married Eugene Parker.
Lynn was a devoted wife and mother and worked in the health care industry. She enjoyed family gatherings and visiting with friends and family in her home.
Survivors include her daughter and spouse, Carrie and Mike Spalione of Hermiston; sister, Ann Zemeski of Allen Park, Michigan; brother and spouse, John and Gerri Cherney of DeWitt, Michigan; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 11 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Michael and Bertha; husband, Eugene Parker; son, Kim Schmidt; brother, Michael Cherney; and sister, Mary Steffes.
