Henry Ellis Wilhelm, 73, of Imbler, died Sept. 10, 2021, in La Grande. A graveside service will be held Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Summerville Cemetery. Arrangements are by Daniels-Knopp Funeral, Cremation & Life Celebration Center, La Grande.
Henry was born July 21, 1948, in Sweet Home, to Floyd Wilhelm and Evelyn “Arlene” (Paddock) Wilhelm. The family moved to Imbler when he was a child and he graduated from Imbler High School.
On Feb. 14, 1991, Henry married Judy Jones in Weiser, Idaho. He worked as a truck driver for Union Pacific Railroad for 14-1/2 years.
Henry enjoyed hunting, fishing and keeping busy. He loved restoring old cars and owned a ’58 Ford police car, ’72 Chevrolet Chevelle and a ’69 Dodge Demon, among others.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Judy Wilhelm of Imbler; children and their spouses, Ruth and Yohn Hesseline of Concord, California, Henry William Wilhelm of Tri-Cities, Washington, and Mary McClurg of La Grande; sisters, Donna Anthony and Eunice Wilhelm, both of Imbler; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Wilhelm.
